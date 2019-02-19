U.S. Maintenance Projects Top $2 Billion in March, Led by Power Generation, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Industrial Info is tracking more than $2 billion in scheduled maintenance projects that are set to kick off in March, nearly half of which are attributed to the Power Generation Industry. Among the facilities set for tune-ups are major chemical-processing plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast and nuclear power stations across the South.

BASF SE's (Ludwigshafen, Germany) ethylene unit turnaround at its petrochemical plant in Port Arthur, Texas, is one of the largest maintenance projects along the Gulf Coast. In the Power Generation Industry, turnarounds at nuclear power plants tend to involve the heaviest investment.

Within this article: Details on numerous maintenance-related projects across multiple industries that are set to begin construction in March, including turnarounds from Southern Company, Duke Energy Corporation, Entergy Corporation and Nucor Corporation.

