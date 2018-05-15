U.S. Manufacturers Are Killing Employee Engagement
The Filson Leadership Group, Inc. today released a special report detailing 17 engagement-quashing mistakes fostered by U.S. Manufacturers. In addition, the report describes surprisingly effective leadership countermeasures to rectify each mistake.
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many studies have demonstrated that for decades, efforts to cultivate one of the most important determinants of manufacturing success, employee engagement, have fallen short, creating a toxic engagement gap in the Industry. The reasons for the Gap's persistence involve fundamental mistakes manufacturing leaders make in understanding engagement, cultivating it, and sustaining it.
The Special Report identifies these mistakes and offers practical ways manufacturing leaders can rectify them using Brent Filson's proven leadership methodologies.
Filson has been developing the methodologies, called Leadership Talks, working with top business leaders in top companies worldwide. Leadership Talks help leaders overcome each mistake through innovative root-cause analyses and motivational undertakings.
Since 1984, the organization he founded, The Filson Leadership Group, Inc. has helped leaders of all ranks and functions achieve consistent increases in results. Award-winning Brent Filson has published many books and study guides as well as hundreds of articles dealing with his Leadership Talk methodologies. He has been interviewed on some 200 radio and TV programs.
Click here for the Special Report: https://www.brentfilson.com/files/127192033.pdf
