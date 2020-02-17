U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Wins $100,000 Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

ALVIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2020 Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans announced that recently retired U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Sgt. Jennifer Robinson has won the $100,000 prize (less tax withholding) in the Veterans United Home Loans and Realtor.com® New Home for the Holidays Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway Sweepstakes.

Sgt. Robinson served in the United States Marine Corps from 2013-2019 as a Military Police with K9 Specialty. She trained Military Working Dogs at the Department of Defense's training facility at Lackland Air Force Base for the majority of her military career.

"Every year, this gives us the opportunity to meet an incredible family whose service and sacrifice both inspire and humble us. For our fifth sweepstakes, Jennifer, her husband and their three children are no exception," said Veterans United Chief Marketing Officer, Kris Farmer. "We are incredibly proud to partner with realtor.com® in this mission to help make the dream of homeownership a reality for a deserving Veteran and their family."

Robinson said, "Winning this is so shocking and such a blessing to us. It means we can get a home with land, which is what our dream has always been. We love everything about getting your kids muddy and sweaty and learning what work means and how to grow your own food in order to be sufficient in life. We can't thank realtor.com and Veterans United enough."

Robinson, along with her husband, Troy, and their three children live in Alvin, Texas. Robinson, born and raised in California, is looking forward to finding a new home with some land to bring her mustang, Sundance, to Texas from her hometown. The family enjoys hitting up any Texas sporting event, working on puzzles at home and camping.

"Jennifer represents all who serve and have served to protect the U.S., which is why all of us at realtor.com® are proud to celebrate this moment with her and her family," said Tricia Smith, realtor.com® senior vice president. "This is the fifth time we've participated with Veterans United on a home giveaway for those who have sacrificed for our nation. The dedication by America's service members has made the American Dream possible for everyone living in the U.S."

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com ® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com ® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com ®.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service nationwide lender financed more than $12.8 billion in loans in 2019. Veterans United is the No. 1 VA lender in the country. Its mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service. Earlier this year, Veterans United was named No. 23 of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. The company's employee-driven charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide by focusing on supporting military families and nonprofit organizations that strengthen local communities. Veterans United Home Loans and its employees have donated more than $51 million to the Foundation since its founding in November 2011. Learn more at EnhanceLives.com. NMLS ID #1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). A VA approved lender; Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Equal Opportunity Lender. Mortgage Research Center, LLC.

Media Contact:

Cody Horvat, cody.horvat@realtor.com

SOURCE realtor.com

Related Links

http://www.realtor.com

