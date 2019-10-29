U.S. Market For Flexible Space Is World's Largest; Locations Grew 50 Percent In Size, According To The Instant Group's U.S. Market Summary: The Pioneers and the Pathfinders

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Group (Instant), a global flexible workspace specialist helping clients procure and manage their offices in more than 2,280 cities across 153 countries, has released its U.S. Market Summary: The Pioneers and the Pathfinders, reporting on Instant's findings on the growth of flexible workspace across the U.S. As the flexible workspace industry responds to key opportunities in how work is changing, The Instant Group examines the new players coming into the space; the trends of demand, supply, and occupation; and types and growth statistics in key states. Instant's report is founded on the oldest and largest set of data in the market, taking a 20-year sector view and covering more centers in more locations than any other firm.