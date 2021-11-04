U.S. Mattress Market to Generate $26,790.4 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. mattress market size is set to expand from $16,716.5 million in 2020 to $26,790.4 million by 2030, witnessing a 4.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This will majorly be because of the growth of the construction sector in the U.S., reflected in the rising number of residential and industrial establishments. The U.S. Census Bureau said that the spending on construction activities in the country rose from $1.271 trillion in 2018 to $1.324 trillion in 2019.

Similarly, the country witnessed 2.3 billion person-trips in 2019, an increase of 1.7% from the previous year. Hotels and other settings that provide accommodation replace their mattress more frequently than residential users. Hence, with more people traveling to and within the country each year, new hotels are being established and the existing ones are increasingly replacing their mattresses.

Key Findings of U.S. Mattress Market Report

Memory-foam mattresses will witness the fastest sales growth in the coming years due to people's increasing awareness about health and the correct body posture while sleeping.

Queen-size mattresses are preferred in the U.S. as they are big enough for two people, but not as big as to take more than the required space in a room.

Offline channels are responsible for higher mattress sales in the country as actual brick-and-mortar stores allow users to physically lie down on the mattress and ascertain the comfort factor, before buying it.

Players in the fragmented U.S. mattress market are engaging in product launches to get an edge over their competitors.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the market by shutting down the U.S. construction and hospitality & tourist sectors in 2020 and, to a certain degree, in 2021.

Mattresses with customized firmness, size, and thickness are trending among customers.

The U.S. mattress market generates the highest revenue in the southern part of the country on account of the high population and spending power here. Moreover, with the rapid urbanization in the region, residential and commercial spaces (hotels) are being developed on war-footing, which is pushing up the requirement for mattresses in this part of the country. In the near future, market players can expect lucrative growth opportunities in regional cities, such as Atlanta, which is witnessing an annual increase of 69,200 residents.

Key companies operating in the U.S. mattress market are Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Casper Inc., Tempur Sealy International Inc., Purple Innovations Inc., Spring Air International, Leesa Sleep LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Kingsdown Mattress, Saatva Inc., and Corsicana Mattress Company. They cater to both commercial and residential users, of whom residential users are expected to become increasingly significant in the future, as they are replacing their mattresses faster than before.

U.S. Mattress Market Segmentation Analysis (2021-2030)

U.S. Mattress Market Based on Product

Innerspring

Memory foam

Latex

U.S. Mattress Market Based on Size

Single-Size mattress

Double-Size Mattress

Queen-Size Mattress

King-Size Mattress

U.S. Mattress Market Based on Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

U.S. Mattress Market Based on End Use

Residential

Commercial

Geographical Insights

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

