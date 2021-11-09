U.S Mayors Preparing MayorCommand Solution for Potential Society Crises Ahead

OZARK, Ala., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S municipal government leaders are quickly preparing for more uncertainty ahead. Elections and polls have shown Americans have mixed emotions about the government's pandemic response. People are also facing more uncertainty due to current economic problems and potential social disruptions. Supply shortages, natural disasters, international hackings, and a general fear of what's ahead are creating a new demand for remote outreach technologies that connect leaders with their constituents. Today's elected leaders are now prioritizing new cyber-solutions that protect citizens and government operations.



Pictured is a MayorCommand government city alert from the city of Ozark Alabama Ozark Alabama is a close resident community for military families of Fort Rucker Alabama

According to Mark Blankenship, Mayor of Ozark, Alabama, "Our local leaders are realizing citizens are adapting to a more remote lifestyle with mobile phones. The city council also feels MayorCommand can help our city provide information and services more quickly through advanced remote alerting. MayorCommand's cyber-based government technology helps the city prepare by adapting pro-active remote communication infrastructure for everyday government services. Serving our city's future needs begins with informing citizens quickly through their smart phones during uncertainty, and our number one priority is keeping our city safe during future challenges through government continuity tools and alerting."



Continuity of city government is now becoming a major goal of many city leaders. MayorCommand can intercept city websites with communication boards should communication breakdowns occur. If the local public safety system goes down, then MayorCommand's job is to provide an alternate platform for ongoing city communications and operations. If a 911 system was to fail MayorCommand permits 911 message boards that can be put in place remotely at the city website address.



Ozark, Alabama is a bedroom community near Fort Rucker Army Post. This U.S. aviation defense base in South Alabama brings an aura of preparation to local communities nearby. A heightened awareness to protect populations requires elected leaders implement new methods for faster interaction with citizens and businesses. Alerting people quickly provides a new sense of security for families and businesses in the community. Not only is the system ideal for emergencies it is specifically designed to forward business license applications, overdue traffic fine collections, and utility shutoff notifications straight to the citizen wherever they might be.



Other cities in the country are paying more attention to cyber-communication innovations as their value and use becomes more relevant. Ozark, Alabama now joins both the City of Gloucester, New Jersey and Rainbow City, Alabama on a short list of cities trying to plan better for future uncertainty by prioritizing cyber-response government infrastructure.



MayorCommand is the sole provider of this innovative licensed platform which is patented in Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, France, Ireland, and The United States.



https://www.fastcommand.com/docs/MayorCommand3.pdf

