US MD/HD Truck & Buses Retail Sales to Fall 1.1% Yearly in Volume Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medium- and heavy-duty (MD/HD) truck and bus retail sales in the US are forecast to decrease 1.1% per year in unit terms through 2023, according to Medium- & Heavy-Duty Trucks & Buses: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers saw above-average sales activity in 2018, reflecting tax-cut-fueled fixed investment. That, along with rising unit prices, resulting from tightening regulations, are going to throttle demand somewhat over the near term. Sales will also be restricted by ongoing competition from alternative means of transporting freight (e.g., railroads). In addition, demand will continue to be limited by the ability of fleet operators to overhaul rather than replace aging vehicles. However, ongoing developments in MD/HD trucks and buses (such as higher fuel efficiency levels) will drive some replacement demand.

These and other key insights are featured in Medium- & Heavy-Duty Trucks & Buses: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US MD/HD truck and bus retail sales, production, and park (or vehicles in use) in units. Total retail sales, production, and park are segmented by product in terms of:

medium-duty trucks

heavy-duty trucks

medium- and heavy-duty buses

In addition, this report also forecasts to 2023 MD/HD truck and bus retail sales, production, and park for North America by country in units.

To illustrate historical trends, total retail sales, production, park, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018. Historical data are also provided for North America retail sales, production, and park by country.

MD/HD trucks and buses are defined as vehicles in weight classes 4 through 8. MD/HD trucks include special-purpose vehicles (e.g., fire trucks, tow trucks, and garbage trucks) but do not include off-road agricultural, construction, and mining equipment or recreational vehicles. The terms "demand," "sales," and "retail sales" are used interchangeably throughout this report. Re-exports of MD/HD trucks and buses are excluded from sales figures.

