US Med-Equip Earns 'Top Workplace' Award

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US Med-Equip, which partners with top hospitals across the nation in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment, has been named a 2020 Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle.

The Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces ranking recognized companies that are the best at fostering a desirable working environment and keeping employees empowered and engaged. Results are based solely on employee feedback gathered anonymously through a third-party survey on workplace culture.

US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip (USME) is on the list again for its nationally known culture, driven by employees' shared purpose: to support the important work healthcare providers do every day to help patients heal.

As COVID-19 strains resources, hospitals are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options from trusted partners like USME to ensure they provide patients the best care possible. The Houston-based company has more than 60,000 devices — including respiratory, neonatal, infusion equipment and more — available for rent at a moment's notice.

"Whether rushing incubators during a surge of babies in NICU or supplying high flow humidifiers for COVID-19 patients, US Med-Equip employees treat every hospital device as though it was intended to treat their own family member," USME CEO Gurmit Singh Bhatia said. "As medical staff face demands like never before, our team is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to ensure they have patient-ready medical equipment when they need it."

US Med-Equip operates from 40 locations across the country with more on the way. The company is expanding its team of dedicated employees as demand for its equipment and services increases nationwide. USME is hiring in Houston and across the country, with more openings expected as the new year approaches.

The company offers a comprehensive benefits program with health, dental, life, vision and 401(k). US Med-Equip also offers an employee Education Assistance Program, as well as personal and professional development opportunities. USME employees also support patients in need through nonprofit organizations such as The Periwinkle Foundation, Shriner's Hospitals for Children, Ronald McDonald House, Medical Bridges and more. Learn more about career opportunities with USME at www.usmedequip.com/careers.

