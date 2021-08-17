US Med-Equip Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company for 9th Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Med-Equip (USME), which partners with top hospitals across the nation for the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment, is again recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list.

From major medical centers to underserved rural hospitals, Houston-headquartered US Med-Equip supports thousands of healthcare facilities from more than 40 locations across the country. More branches are on the way as the company expands rapidly to meet growing demand while investing heavily in its equipment fleet and the technology and services to support it.

With a fleet of diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and patient monitors to ventilators, baby incubators and more, USME takes movable medical equipment rental orders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and works with urgency, aiming to deliver available equipment within two hours plus drive time. In a time of prolonged, unprecedented strain on medical staff and hospital budgets, the company's industry-leading technology significantly reduces hospitals' operating costs and gives valuable time back to medical staff so they can focus on caring for patients rather than where equipment is and whether it's ready to use.

The 2021 Inc. 5000 list was unveiled online today at www.inc.com/inc5000. USME is appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth time—an achievement attained by only a small percentage of listed companies.

"We are honored and grateful to be named to the Inc. 5000 list once again," USME Chief Executive Officer Gurmit Singh Bhatia said. "We are firmly committed to doing whatever it takes to support our hospital partners and the important work they do every day to help patients heal and are expanding to help provide faster service to medical staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight."

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. This prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020.

