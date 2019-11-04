NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type (Imaging Equipment, Electromedical Equipment, Life Support Equipment, Endoscopes, Surgical Equipment, Dental Equipment), Service Type (Preventive, Corrective, Operational), Service Provider (OEMs, ISOs, In-House Maintenance), End-User (Public-Sector Organizations, Private-Sector Organizations) - Industry Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2024

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815899/?utm_source=PRN

The U.S. medical equipment maintenance market is being driven by the growing awareness on preventive maintenance, stringent regulations, and growth of the medical device industry. In 2018, the provision of such services generated $7.7 billion, which is predicted to increase to $12.6 billion by 2024 at a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Medical equipment maintenance services are availed by owners of such devices for ensuring their operational efficiency, keeping failure rates to a minimum, and increasing their life.



Electromedical equipment, imaging equipment, endoscopes, life support equipment, dental equipment, and surgical equipment are the various divisions when the market is segmented by equipment type. In 2018, maintenance services for imaging equipment alone generated 49.9% of the total U.S. medical equipment maintenance market revenue. The fact that such devices are more expensive than others used in healthcare settings and are being increasingly deployed for disease diagnosis and treatment was responsible for their dominating position. Such equipment would grow at the highest CAGR (10.1%) during the forecast period.



On the basis of service type, the market is divided into corrective, preventive, and operational maintenance. Out of these, preventive services led the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market during the historical period (2014–2018). During the forecast period, this division would grow the fastest at a 10.1% CAGR and generate $7.7 billion in 2024 due to the increasing popularity of such services. The use of devices such as imaging systems, scalpels, dressing forceps, dissecting scissors, feeding tubes, and catheters is not limited to one application or subspecialty.



Regular maintenance of these devices not only helps increase their service life, but also prevents the spread of infections among patients. Additionally, many international organizations are emphasizing strongly on healthcare center cleanliness to contain the spread of hospital-acquired infections. Owing to this, an increasing number of medical device users are going for preventive maintenance. For instance, a preventive maintenance program was launched by Montana State Hospital in 2017 to increase the life of its equipment.



Market Segmentation by Equipment Type

Imaging Equipment

Advanced Imaging Modalities

By Type

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

By Service Type

Preventive

Corrective

Operational

Primary Imaging Modalities

By Type

Digital X-Ray

Ultrasound

Others

By Service Type

Corrective

Preventive

Operational

Electromedical Equipment

Life Support Equipment

Endoscopes

Surgical Equipment

Dental Equipment



Market Segmentation by Service Type

Preventive

Corrective

Operational



Market Segmentation by Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Multi-Vendor OEMs

Single-Vendor OEMs

Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

In-House Maintenance



Market Segmentation by End User

Public-Sector Organizations

Private-Sector Organizations



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815899/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

