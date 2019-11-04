U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
Nov 04, 2019, 14:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type (Imaging Equipment, Electromedical Equipment, Life Support Equipment, Endoscopes, Surgical Equipment, Dental Equipment), Service Type (Preventive, Corrective, Operational), Service Provider (OEMs, ISOs, In-House Maintenance), End-User (Public-Sector Organizations, Private-Sector Organizations) - Industry Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2024
The U.S. medical equipment maintenance market is being driven by the growing awareness on preventive maintenance, stringent regulations, and growth of the medical device industry. In 2018, the provision of such services generated $7.7 billion, which is predicted to increase to $12.6 billion by 2024 at a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Medical equipment maintenance services are availed by owners of such devices for ensuring their operational efficiency, keeping failure rates to a minimum, and increasing their life.
Electromedical equipment, imaging equipment, endoscopes, life support equipment, dental equipment, and surgical equipment are the various divisions when the market is segmented by equipment type. In 2018, maintenance services for imaging equipment alone generated 49.9% of the total U.S. medical equipment maintenance market revenue. The fact that such devices are more expensive than others used in healthcare settings and are being increasingly deployed for disease diagnosis and treatment was responsible for their dominating position. Such equipment would grow at the highest CAGR (10.1%) during the forecast period.
On the basis of service type, the market is divided into corrective, preventive, and operational maintenance. Out of these, preventive services led the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market during the historical period (2014–2018). During the forecast period, this division would grow the fastest at a 10.1% CAGR and generate $7.7 billion in 2024 due to the increasing popularity of such services. The use of devices such as imaging systems, scalpels, dressing forceps, dissecting scissors, feeding tubes, and catheters is not limited to one application or subspecialty.
Regular maintenance of these devices not only helps increase their service life, but also prevents the spread of infections among patients. Additionally, many international organizations are emphasizing strongly on healthcare center cleanliness to contain the spread of hospital-acquired infections. Owing to this, an increasing number of medical device users are going for preventive maintenance. For instance, a preventive maintenance program was launched by Montana State Hospital in 2017 to increase the life of its equipment.
Market Segmentation by Equipment Type
Imaging Equipment
Advanced Imaging Modalities
By Type
Computed Tomography (CT)
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Others
By Service Type
Preventive
Corrective
Operational
Primary Imaging Modalities
By Type
Digital X-Ray
Ultrasound
Others
By Service Type
Corrective
Preventive
Operational
Electromedical Equipment
Life Support Equipment
Endoscopes
Surgical Equipment
Dental Equipment
Market Segmentation by Service Type
Preventive
Corrective
Operational
Market Segmentation by Service Provider
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
Multi-Vendor OEMs
Single-Vendor OEMs
Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)
In-House Maintenance
Market Segmentation by End User
Public-Sector Organizations
Private-Sector Organizations
