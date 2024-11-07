U.S. Medical Glove Company Launches U.S. Medical Accessories Division

Illinois-based division to provide service and support for customers across the world manufacturing exam gloves on USMGC's proprietary machines

HARVARD, Ill., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) — the only American manufacturer of the machines, components, and chemicals necessary to make nitrile and polyisoprene exam gloves in the United States — announced today the launch of a new division, U.S. Medical Accessories (USMA), to support its growing business of building proprietary medical exam glove-making machines.

The new division, USMA, will exclusively supply USMGC customers with support and service for its machines. This includes supplying the parts, components, robotic tooling technology, laser cutting systems, custom electrical panels, and additional accessories required for manufacturing nitrile and polyisoprene exam gloves.

"Our suite of tools and technology ensures our customers and joint-venture partners can continuously operate our revolutionary machines," says Alex Todoroki of USMGC. "We understand how crucial it is to minimize any potential interruptions to the manufacturing and production of our life-protecting surgical and medical exam gloves."

Based out of USMGC's global headquarters at its 350-acre, high-tech manufacturing facility in Harvard, Illinois, USMA is powered by a workforce of hundreds of engineers, welders, electricians, CNC technicians, and other support staff. A team of customer-service specialists also field support inquiries from customers across the globe at the Midwest campus.

"This level of service and support has never existed in the industry," says Todoroki. "Before, if you needed a part or had a problem with your machine, you were on your own. Chinese and other foreign manufacturers were not accountable for defects in their machinery."

USMGC's machines have transformed the manufacturing of medical exam gloves by building new technology and designing new processes to all but eliminate the inefficiency, waste, and contamination tied to traditional production methods. Compared to conventional models, USMGC's machines use 11 times less water and 10 times less energy. And their modular design allows for shipment anywhere within 10 days. All machinery is proudly 100% Made-in-America, fabricated with materials, equipment, and components onsite in Illinois.

Recently, USMGC announced an $80 million contract to manufacture 12 of its machines in a joint venture partnership with Medeco Protective Safety Equipment Manufacturing, a division of Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company (ADMD) in the United Arab Emirates.

"Our mission has always been to build not just a stockpile of protective medical equipment but an arsenal—capacity by Americans for Americans," says Todoroki. "With the launch of our Accessories division, we're taking another critical step in the essential on-shoring of the healthcare products vital to our country's health and security."

ABOUT U.S. MEDICAL NITRILE AND POLYISOPRENE CHEMICAL COMPANY

U.S. Medical Nitrile and Polyisoprene Chemical Company (USMCC) is the only company that manufactures the key chemicals used in the production of medical gloves in the United States. In the production of NBR/nitrile and polyisoprene, USMCC is protecting Americans through advanced chemistry, engineering, and fabrication. USMCC is the first end-to-end manufacturer of both polyisoprene surgical exam and medical examination gloves, with capability at every stage of production—from raw materials to the manufacturing of the final product—making its entire supply chain 100% made in America. USMCC is a division of U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC). For more information, please visit: www.usmcc.us

ABOUT U.S. MEDICAL GLOVE COMPANY

U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) is the world's first end-to-end manufacturer of nitrile and polyisoprene surgical and exam gloves, headquartered in its 1.8 million-square-foot facility in Harvard, IL. USMGC oversees on American soil every stage of production—from raw materials, to machine manufacturing, to deploying AI technology in the development of its proprietary ERP, to the distribution of the final products. With funding and support from the Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response, USMGC is able to fulfill its mission to secure the supply of gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for the United States and its allies. For more information, please visit: www.usmg.us

