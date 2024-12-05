U.S. Medical Glove Company Strengthens Safety and Compliance Standards with New Engagement with Leading Healthcare Safety and Certification Organization

New Partnership Ensures Top-Tier Oversight for Made-in-America Surgical and Medical Exam Gloves

HARVARD, Ill., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) — the only American manufacturer of the machines, components, and chemicals necessary to make nitrile and polyisoprene exam gloves in the United States — has partnered with RAO Solutions, Inc. (RAO) to bolster safety and compliance for its suite of surgical and medical exam gloves. This collaboration elevates the company's consistent commitment to providing American healthcare professionals and patients with the highest-quality personal protective equipment.

USMGC's gloves already meet rigorous ASTM standards, including certifications for chemotherapy safety, tensile strength, viral penetration resistance, and more. With the addition of RAO Solutions, Inc. USMGC aims to further refine its processes, ensuring continued excellence in safety and compliance while staying ahead of evolving regulatory requirements.

"Care and quality are at the heart of everything we do," says Alex Todoroki of USMGC. "By bringing Jami Donohue, Valerie Followell and the RAO team on board, we're not just meeting industry standards—we're raising the bar. RAO's expertise will help USMGC ensure our gloves remain the gold standard in healthcare products vital to our country's health and security. Also, as part of the movement to reindustrialize the U.S., we see this level of quality assurance as a reassertion of American consumers' expectation for high-quality products when they see the Made-in-America seal."

RAO brings decades of regulatory and quality expertise to the partnership. President, Jami Donohue has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, having held key leadership positions at organizations such as G.D. Searle, Hospira, and Baxter Healthcare. Valerie Followell has expertise in regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and product certification. In addition, Followell has been an adjunct lecturer at Northwestern University for nearly 15 years, where she teaches courses on the regulation and compliance of medical devices.

"We're thrilled to work with U.S. Medical Glove Company and contribute to their mission of delivering high-quality, American-made medical gloves," says Followell. "Their dedication to safety and excellence aligns perfectly with our values; and together, we're committed to ensuring their products continue to exceed expectations."

This announcement comes quickly after the recent launch of the U.S. Medical Accessories division, created to supply USMGC customers exclusively with support and service for its proprietary glove-making machines. This new level of quality assurance adds a layer of service and support to an industry that historically has been mired by overseas manufacturing methods that are unsafe, inefficient, and wasteful.

U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) is the world's first end-to-end manufacturer of nitrile and polyisoprene surgical and exam gloves, headquartered in its 1.8 million-square-foot facility in Harvard, IL. USMGC oversees on American soil every stage of production—from raw materials, to machine manufacturing, to deploying AI technology in the development of its proprietary ERP, to the distribution of the final products. With funding and support from the Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response, USMGC is able to fulfill its mission to secure the supply of gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for the United States and its allies. For more information, please visit www.usmg.us .

