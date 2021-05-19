U.S. Medical Glove Responds to Surging Demand with Expanded Management Team

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Glove Co., appointed Dylan Ratigan as Managing Member, Mark Warren as Interim division President and hired Mazars USA LLP, and KLEHR, Harrison Harvey Branzburg for accounting compliance, systems and legal to support the expanding management team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Warren, Mazars and KLEHR to ensure world-class execution to meet this unique moment in American manufacturing," said US Medical Glove Managing Member, Dylan Ratigan.

The company is one of only a few U.S.- based glove manufacturers and the only one with state-of-the art U.S.-made glove machines. U.S. Medical Glove's roll-out of next generation technology, including sensors on each fingertip of the ceramic hands used to make the gloves and remote monitoring and tracking for just in time delivery are critical in bringing next generation manufacturing to the U.S. Even the packaging will be 100% American made medical grade paper.

U.S. Medical Glove Expanded Management Team:

President– Mark Warren

Mark led the project team responsible for implementing a fully integrated Spend Management application across a $52B global telecommunications corporation

global telecommunications corporation Mark is a seasoned professional possessing more than 35 years of finance, accounting, operations, business process optimization, spend management, systems analysis, design, and implementation experience.

Business Advisory- Operations – Patrick Wheeler

Patrick's more than 30 years of experience encompass Business Strategy, Technology Strategy, Systems Engineering and Financial Operations. He also delivers shared services integration, systems optimization, technology infrastructure design and implementation, and project management services, large program management engagements. Clients have included domestic and international companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications industries. He also works with global professional services firms, niche consultancies, and Department of Defense contractors and Department of Homeland Security programs.

Finance Advisory-Leader – Rick Burtt

Rick leads organizations through transformational journeys in new product offerings, finance and operations, and IT. With over 30 years of experience, Rick leverages his strong process, technical, and human centered background to offer solutions to complex business problems by assisting companies to innovate by unleashing people, technology and processes work together.

Rick has led numerous projects across a wide range of industries, including companies in retail/CPG logistics, Food and beverage, technology, process and discrete manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare

Advisory to Contracts Management - Federal Contracts – Cash Gordian

Cash has over twenty-six years of leadership, supervisory management experience in contracting, in the private and public sector he is a Subject Matter Expert (SME) on the cradle to grave contract processes, proposal development, contracts administration, womb to tomb close-outs and claims.

As former Air Force and DCMA Contracting Officer, he is well versed in drafting, reviewing/negotiating: Contracts, Non- Disclosure Agreements, Teaming Agreements, and Organizational Conflict of Interest Mitigation Plans. He has a deep knowledge of FAR, DFARS, GSAR, AFAR and AFFAR as well as CPFF CPAF, FFP, FPAF, T&M, LH, IDIQ, BPA, Design Build, Design Bid Build contracts.

Government Legal Advisement – Bill Hinchman

Bill has been an attorney for three decades and currently serves as Co-Chair of the Litigation Department at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP, a Philadelphia -based law firm. Bill served in the U. S. Army as counsel for the Judge Advocate Generals Corp. (JAG). In Bill's current role, he negotiates various types of contracts with the U. S. federal government.

-based law firm. Bill served in the U. S. Army as counsel for the Judge Advocate Generals Corp. (JAG). In Bill's current role, he negotiates various types of contracts with the U. S. federal government. Bill attended Villanova Law School and received an L.L.M. with honors from Temple University Beasley School of Law.

and received an L.L.M. with honors from Beasley School of Law. Recommend we retain current DCAA SME – Nick Cline

Supply Chain Manager – Mahendran Naidu

Supply Chain expert for US Medical Glove is Mahendran Naidu . He was chosen based on meeting the requirements in education and experience. He has over 30 Years of industry experience in supply chain operations and manufacturing. His most recent experiences include the following:

. He was chosen based on meeting the requirements in education and experience. He has over 30 Years of industry experience in supply chain operations and manufacturing. His most recent experiences include the following: Program Manager, USAF

As a DoD program manager, he was actively involved in sourcing of products and services, and management and administration of contracts and contractors.

Head of Vendor Management Office, University of Kentucky HealthCare

HealthCare In this position, he was involved in sourcing of goods and services in information technology and other products for healthcare industry. He also developed and administered contracts.

Education: BS in Computer Engineering; MBA

Mazars is a leading international audit, tax and advisory firm. Operating as a united partnership, we work as one integrated team, leveraging expertise, scale and cultural understanding to deliver exceptional and tailored services in audit and accounting, as well as tax, financial advisory, consulting and legal services*.

Klehr Harrison lawyers call upon a broad base of practical experience and substantive skills in each of the firm's practice areas to swiftly identify clients' needs and deliver resourceful, innovative solutions. We provide legal services to clients ranging from individuals to start-up businesses, privately held companies and publicly traded, multi-national corporations. This client-centered, industry-driven focus has powered our consistent growth over the last four decades.

