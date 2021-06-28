U.S. Medical Management, and its Affiliate Visiting Physicians Association, Improves Health and Reduces Costs for the Frail Elderly under the CMS Independence at Home Demonstration - for Sixth Consecutive Year

TROY, Mich., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that in the Sixth Performance Year of the now extended Ten-year Independence at Home (IAH) Demonstration, U.S. Medical Management (USMM) and its affiliate Visiting Physicians Association (VPA) achieved improvements in quality of patient care, while reducing overall healthcare costs for homebound elderly patients with complex, chronic conditions.

Five of the 11 current practices participating in the IAH Demonstration are VPA practices, managed by USMM. Together the VPA practices were responsible for caring for patients making up approximately 60 percent of the entire Demonstration in Performance Year 6.

The IAH Demonstration was designed to test whether home-centered care can reduce the need for hospital and emergency room care, improve patient and caregiver satisfaction, and lead to better health outcomes for beneficiaries along with lowering costs to Medicare. Home-based primary care allows physicians and nurse-practitioners to spend more time with their patients, perform assessments in the patient's home environment, and assume greater responsibility for all aspects of their patient's care including total cost of care.

Year 6 results from VPA practices participating in the IAH Demonstration show extraordinary performance in a number of quality and cost measures. Those USMM/VPA accomplishments include:

$16.6 Million in Savings (64+ %) of Total CMS Savings in Demonstration Performance Year 6

All five (5) VPA Practices in the Demonstration achieved cost savings along with Quality and Satisfaction measures

Continued reductions in ALL Cause 30 Day Readmissions, In-Hospital Admissions and Emergency Department Visits for Ambulatory Care Sensitive Conditions

VPA/USMM has saved over $86+ million in the first six years of the program and continues to improve on IAH quality measures

"The IAH results are a true testament of our 25+ year commitment to serve the elderly population through home-based primary care services in effort to help maintain their health and improve their overall well-being," noted Rajiv Patel, MD, CEO of USMM. "We believe that our care delivery model has been successful due to support by strong continuity-based relationships with our Provider partners, our clinical discipline and caring for our seniors in their respective communities with our values at the forefront. We are very proud to have contributed in a meaningful way to this important CMS initiative."

CMS also highlighted that nine (9) of the eleven (11) participating practices were eligible for shared savings incentive payments in performance year 6; five of those nine were VPA practices.

Financial results for the VPA/USMM participating practices for Year 1 through Year 6 are available here: https://innovation.cms.gov/initiatives/independence-at-home/

About USMM

U.S. Medical Management (USMM), along with its affiliated entities (Visiting Physicians Association, Pinnacle Senior Care, and Grace Hospice, among others) is a leading management services organization and provider of home based primary care services for complex/fragile patients. Based in Troy, Michigan, USMM operates Visiting Physician Association practices in 11 states, constituting a 200 + primary care provider group, providing continuity-based primary care under an integrated, physician-driven model which includes ancillary services such as home health, hospice, radiology, diagnostics, DME and laboratory. In 2014, the Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) acquired USMM, integrating USMM's care delivery model across its Medicaid and dual-eligible membership. USMM also operates a multi-state Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO serving approximately 20,000 complex/fragile Medicare patients.

