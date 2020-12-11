﻿﻿US Medical Textile Products Manufacturer Introduces a New Model of its Proven 92% Virus -Blocking Mask That Overcomes Common Mask Issues Such as Garbled Speech, Mask Slipping, Half Masking, and Lipstick Smearing

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's common now to see people fumbling with their masks to cover their noses to avoid "half masking", and pulling their masks away from their mouths to be clearly understood when speaking. To help overcome these and other issues, HipSaver, Inc., a U.S medical textile products manufacturer, developed the DermaSaver Sci-Tex Speak-EZ Mask. This cloth mask has a unique mouth bridge that keeps the mask's inner surface away from the lips and a double nose bridge to prevent mask slippage.

HipSaver, Inc

All DermaSaver Sci-Tex masks are made of a double layer of microfiber polyester with mating internal brushed fiber surfaces. Test results from Nelson Laboratories, a leading virus testing company, prove that DermaSaver Sci-Tex masks block 92% of aerosolized virus particles. Tests from the same laboratory also showed that the DermaSaver Sci-Tex mask material construction is 50% more effective at blocking viruses than common double layer cotton masks.

"I got the idea to make a 'face friendly' mask while watching television newscasters, politicians, and others constantly pulling and tugging and their masks. It was difficult to understand what people were saying and I noticed that often their masks were being sucked into their mouths when they spoke," states the company's founder, Ed Goodwin.

"We knew that all our DermaSaver Sci-Tex Masks models offer more proven virus protection than any other cloth, non-medical grade masks. We're always seeking to improve on comfort, features and designs so it only made sense to develop a mask that addresses common annoying mask-wearing issues. The result was the Sci-Tex Speak-EZ Mask. And as a side benefit, women are happy that this mask doesn't smear their lipstick."

The Speak-EZ Mask is perfect for everyone and especially for those speak a lot in their work like:

Teachers

Fitness instructions

Salon staff and other cosmetic industry personnel

Physical therapists, massage therapists, social workers, chiropractors, dental &

medical office staff

Rehab and nursing home staff

Restaurant waitstaff and hospitality personnel

Clergy

Consumers who have bought other DermaSaver Sci-Tex Mask models have raved about its light weight & comfort and now they can be assured that they are not sacrificing protection for comfort.

﻿Additional features include:

All fabric construction is totally machine wash/dry, over 200 times

Nose bridge insert molds to the face - reduces eyeglass fogging

Soft stretch adjustable ear bands - no abrasive cutting or hard contact surfaces

Available with special ear bands to prevent hearing-aid loss

No latex or chemical finishes

Four sizes including children's

Founded in 1995, HipSaver, Inc. is an FDA registered small business and medical textile products manufacturer located in Norwood, Massachusetts. HipSaver, Inc. designed, developed and manufactures over 30 unique products including HipSaver hip protectors and DermaSaver skin protection & pressure reduction products. All of HipSaver, Inc. products have been made exclusively in the USA and distributed to nursing homes, hospitals and individuals across the country and globally.

For additional information and the full Viral Filtration Efficacy test results, visit https://www.dermasaver.com.

Media Contact:

Ed Goodwin

617-697-2631

[email protected]

SOURCE HipSaver, Inc

Related Links

https://www.dermasaver.com

