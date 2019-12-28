US Men's National Deaf Ice Hockey Team wins gold at 2019 Deaflympics

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Men's National Deaf Ice Hockey Team defeated Canada to win gold at the 19th Winter Deaflympics on December 21, 2019. The 19th Winter Deaflympics were held December 12–21, 2019, in Valtellina Valchiavenna, Italy. The competition was organized by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf and sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee, IOC.

Hockey teams from Canada, Finland, Kazakhstan, Russia and the United States competed at the 2019 games. The US team beat Finland (6-2), Kazakhstan (14-0) and Russia (7-3) in round robin play. They suffered their only round robin loss to Canada (1-4) the day preceding the championship game. In the gold medal game, the US team took a decisive lead in the second period going up 4-1. The game ended with a final score of USA 7 - Canada 3.

The US team included 16 players who previously competed internationally as a member of U.S. teams that won a bronze medal at the 2015 Deaflympics held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, and/or the gold medal at the 2017 World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships. This year's team members ranged in age from 16 to 34 and hailed from 14 states.

19th Winter Deaflympics - USA Ice Hockey Team

Name Height Weight Age Position Hometown Curran Allison* 6 – 1 160 22 Goalie Laguna Niguel, CA Tyler Balcerak 5 – 10 200 18 Defense Barrington, IL Troy Benson* 6 – 3 196 29 Forward Henderson, NC Christian Buczek* 5 – 10 170 22 Defense Hamburg, NY Max Finley* 6 – 1 180 25 Forward Peoria, IL Henry Fusco* 5 – 9 140 18 Forward White Bear Lake, MN Miles Gates* 6 – 2 218 30 Defense Erie, PA Garrett Gintoli* 6 – 2 170 23 Forward Shelton, CT Peter Gintoli* 5 – 8 175 27 Forward Shelton, CT William "Bill" Holtzer 5 – 10 160 16 Forward Akron, OH Sam Holzrichter* 5 – 10 150 22 Forward Sioux City, IA Scott Humes* 6 – 3 215 23 Forward Columbus, OH Grant Isenbarger* 6 – 2 180 25 Forward Ft. Wayne, IN Ryne Krueger* 6 – 2 165 21 Defense Barrington, IL Danny Kurchena* 6 – 2 195 22 Forward Rutland, VT Anders Lindgren 5 – 11 170 20 Forward Saint Anne, IL Jeff Mansfield* 6 – 1 190 34 Goalie Arlington, MA Trevor McHugh 6 – 2 150 18 Goalie Montclair, VA T.J. Oricchio* 5 – 11 160 22 Defense Plattsburgh, NY Luke Peinado 5 – 9 155 16 Defense Winnetka, IL Jake Schlereth 5 - 9 175 18 Forward Fenton, MO Max Stephens 5 – 10 155 17 Defense Medford, MA Derek Struwing* 5 – 9 165 21 Forward Bartlett, IL

*Previous international team experience

"We had one goal for the Deaflympics, to win gold," said General Manager Richard Dumas. "I can't say enough about our players and how quickly they came together as a team. From the first game on, they played at a high level and demonstrated their will to do what it took to win. It was a tremendous honor to represent the United States and to return home with a gold medal."

The team operates under the guidelines of USA Hockey and the USA Deaf Sports Federation with primary responsibility to organize the team resting with AHIHA – Stan Mikita Hockey School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. To qualify, athletes must have a hearing loss of at least 55 dB in their "better ear." Hearing aids, cochlear implants and the like are not allowed during competition to ensure that all athletes play on the same level.

For information, photos and game summaries check out: http://www.2019deaflympics.com/

Information about AHIHA can be found at: http://www.ahiha.org

