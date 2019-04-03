U.S. Military Family Fertility Services Awarded Grant to Help Service Members Struggling with Infertility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A charity co-founded by Dr. Paul Magarelli of HQA Fertility Centers in Colorado Springs has been awarded a $10,000 Ferring Pharmaceutical grant to assist military families dealing with infertility.

"Providing care to men and women who serve in our military has always been an honor for me," said Dr. Paul Magarelli, HQA founder and medical director. "My father was a prisoner of war, so my love for our soldiers runs very deep. I'm pleased that this grant will help make it possible for more practices to provide fertility care for these heroes hoping to grow their families."

Ferring Pharmaceutical awarded the grant to U.S. Military Family Fertility Services, a non-profit organization with the following goals:

Providing financial grants to fertility centers so eligible military families can receive fertility treatment or adoption services. USMFFS's objective is to create a recurring $500,000 fund to help 50 families per year.

fund to help 50 families per year. Providing an online Q&A group for military families to help them understand their options and assist with logistics.

Providing outreach to legislators to encourage military health insurance plans that include fertility services for all service members, not solely injured military personnel.

Military families interested in applying for grant-funded care can apply online at www.usmilitaryfamilyfertilityservices.org. Awards are made around Thanksgiving each year.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Dr. Magarelli, founder of HQA Fertility Centers and co-founder of USMFFS, at 877.475.BABY (877.475.2229).

About HQA Fertility Centers

At HQA Fertility Centers, our goal is "One Healthy Baby™". We understand that everyone is unique and requires a treatment plan just as unique in reaching their goal. Whether your obstacle is infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, or you want to explore other family building options such as donor egg, donor sperm, or gestational carrier/surrogacy, HQA Fertility Centers will customize your treatment utilizing the latest advances and techniques in reproductive care. We work with couples of all sexual orientations, as well as single individuals looking to start their own families. We will partner with you through every step of the process to ensure you understand all procedures and chances for a successful outcome.

For more information, visit hqafertilitycenters.com.

