US Military Veterans (Active & Reserve) Up To 50% Off

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Security Training LLC has just announced their holiday savings program, and it focuses on veterans of the US Military. It doesn't matter if you were in Active Duty, Reserves, or National Guard. All Veterans will receive the holiday savings. The tuition savings can be found here: http://bit.ly/VeteransHolidaySpecial

Overall employment of security guards, gaming surveillance officers, security supervisors, managers, and directors… is projected to grow 4 percent from 2018 to 2028, about as fast as the average for all occupations. Industry insiders say they're exceeding that rate here at the end of 2019. Overall job opportunities should be excellent, especially for security guards.

Security guards work in a wide variety of places, including public buildings, retail stores, and office buildings. Gaming surveillance officers work mostly in casino observation rooms, using audio and video equipment. Because many buildings and casinos are open 24 hours a day, security guards and officers must often work around the clock. Like casinos, hospitals and healthcare campuses also have security staff working 24 hours a day.

Competition for these positions can get pretty serious as a high number of individuals return from military service and others retire from law enforcement. That being said, just because someone has military or law enforcement experience… doesn't mean they'll make a good private security officer. The courses at IST help applicants improve their chances of getting hired.

International Security Training, LLC has been in operation since 2003. It has slowly become one of the world's most respected sources of education, in the Protection Community. They've trained executive protection agents (bodyguards); security directors, managers, & supervisors, bail enforcement, law enforcement, military, private investigator, casino security personnel, school and church campus security staff.

