U.S. Missile Defense Agency Awards Lockheed Martin $320M Contract to Evolve Foundation of Ballistic Missile Defense

Fielded and operational since 2004, C2BMC gives commanders at strategic, regional and operational levels an integrated picture of potential or current threats across the globe. Through C2BMC, commanders can make coordinated decisions about the most effective way to engage ballistic missile threats at any range, in any phase of flight.

With this contract, Lockheed Martin's team will integrate the Long-Range Discrimination Radar, as well as sensors that provide advanced tracking capabilities for emerging threats into the BMDS. Using an agile development process, the team will enhance C2BMC's threat characterization, tracking and advanced threat warning capabilities through integration with both new and enhanced sensor capabilities. The team will also further harden the overall cybersecurity posture of the system.

Lockheed Martin's C2BMC team includes a partnership of highly responsive industry leaders that includes Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics and many small businesses with expertise in key areas. The new contract extends the team's performance on C2BMC through December 2022.

"The critical mission of missile defense requires a full view of incoming threats, actionable options for commanders and the ability to decisively and effectively respond," said JD Hammond, vice president of C4ISR Systems at Lockheed Martin. "C2BMC continues to showcase the benefits of a layered, cross domain defense that can help protect the U.S. and allies from increasing security concerns around the world."

There are C2BMC systems located at 36 locations worldwide, including U.S. Strategic, Northern, European, Indo-Pacific and Central Commands. The C2BMC system ties together elements of the MDA, Army, Navy and Air Force systems and sensors to provide a responsive and coherent global capability.

