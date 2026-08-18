U.S. Money Reserve and Visual Capitalist Announce Strategic Content Partnership to Advance Precious Metals Education

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest precious metals distributors, today announced a strategic partnership with Visual Capitalist, a leading digital media publisher known for transforming complex data into clear and compelling visual content.

Throughout the partnership, U.S. Money Reserve and Visual Capitalist will produce data-driven storytelling that explores gold ownership, gold's intrinsic value, and the precious metal's long-standing role as a hedge during periods of economic uncertainty and market volatility.

Visual Capitalist

"At U.S. Money Reserve, we believe individuals who prioritize their retirement are empowered to make more informed financial decisions," said Angela Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. "By integrating our expertise in precious metals with Visual Capitalist's distinctive and innovative storytelling approach, we can provide our customers with valuable context for comprehending the significance of gold within their long-term financial strategies."

"We're thrilled to partner with U.S. Money Reserve to bring gold-related insights to life," said Linda Peng, Head of Campaign Management at Visual Capitalist. "Together, we're creating content that informs audiences and helps them better understand the opportunities and considerations surrounding gold."

Building on U.S. Money Reserve's long-standing commitment to client education, the collaboration will translate market trends into compelling graphics and accessible analyses. The content will help audiences better understand the world of precious metals and how gold supports a diversified portfolio.

"Gold has maintained its position as a trusted store of wealth for generations, particularly during times of uncertainty," said Ryan Buchanan, Chief Creative Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "Our goal is to work with Visual Capitalist to present this insight in a way that is visually engaging and approachable for consumers."

The partnership combines Visual Capitalist's expertise in data visualization and storytelling with U.S. Money Reserve's 25 years of experience helping Americans diversify their portfolios through physical precious metal ownership and gold IRA solutions.

"Educating clients has always been central to U.S. Money Reserve's mission," said Philip N. Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve and former U.S. Mint Director. "By partnering with Visual Capitalist, we are able to deepen understanding of the power and potential of physical gold for a broader audience."

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About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely recognized as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products.

Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals. In 2025, U.S. Money Reserve was named as the #1 Precious Metals Distributor by Equity Trust Company based on newly opened accounts in 2024 and 2025.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to help clients select products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior service, with the goal of establishing long-term relationships with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/, watch videos on U.S. Money Reserve's YouTube page, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect with us on LinkedIn, and follow us on X @USMoneyReserve.

About Visual Capitalist

Visual Capitalist helps the world's leading brands communicate complex ideas through data-driven visual storytelling. Reaching more than 20 million monthly readers and over 2 million social media followers, Visual Capitalist combines data, storytelling, and design to create content that captures attention and builds understanding.

Check out Visual Capitalist at https://www.visualcapitalist.com/ and download the app, Voronoi. Follow and connect on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve