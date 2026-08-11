U.S. Money Reserve Celebrates the Promotion of Michael Goodman to Executive Vice President of Information Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest precious metals distributors, announced the promotion of Michael Goodman to Executive Vice President of Information Services. In his new role, Goodman will lead the company's Information Systems (IS) department, with all IS team members reporting directly to him.

Goodman will celebrate 22 years working at U.S. Money Reserve in October 2026. He most recently served as IS Development Director, a position he held for nearly two years, after previously serving as Senior Software Developer. His promotion reflects both his professional growth within U.S. Money Reserve and the depth of institutional knowledge he brings to the executive team.

"Throughout his career at U.S. Money Reserve, Michael has demonstrated a deep connection and sense of responsibility to his co-workers and to the broader company," said Angela Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. "For almost 22 years, he has helped strengthen our business, and I am confident he will continue to lead with the judgement and sound leadership that have defined his time here."

"Michael has long been an indispensable part of our operations," said Patrick Brunson, Executive Physical Sales Director. "U.S. Money Reserve would not be the company it is today without his forward-looking attitude and commitment to excellence."

Goodman's promotion underscores U.S. Money Reserve's commitment to developing leaders from within and recognizing employees whose expertise and dedication have helped shape the company over time.

"Michael has earned the trust of his colleagues at U.S. Money Reserve by pairing deep technical expertise with a clear understanding of how our business operates," said Michael Koch, Chief Information Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "That combination makes him well-suited to guide our Information Systems department as it evolves and grows into the future."

"A strong company depends on leaders who see where it is going, know how it has grown, and represents its deepest values," said Philip N. Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve and former Director of the U.S. Mint. "I've come to know Michael for the talent, commitment, and spirit he has brought to us over his 22 years with U.S. Money Reserve."

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About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely recognized as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products.

Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals. In 2025, U.S. Money Reserve was named as the #1 Precious Metals Distributor by Equity Trust Company based on newly opened accounts in 2024 and 2025.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to help clients select products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior service, with the goal of establishing long-term relationships with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/, watch videos on U.S. Money Reserve's YouTube page, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect with us on LinkedIn, and follow us on X @USMoneyReserve.

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve