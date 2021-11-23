U.S. Money Reserve Announces Black Friday And Cyber Week Sale Featuring Limited-Edition Silver American Eagle Coin Set

The Reagan Legacy 2021 Silver American Eagle two-coin set features both Type 1 and Type 2 designs of the Silver Eagle struck in 2021. The two-coin set features a PCGS specialty label hand-signed by President Reagan's son Michael Reagan. Both coins, struck from .999 silver and graded perfect MS-70, have been certified as "First Day of Issue" by PCGS.

"This is an exclusive set that precious metals owners will cherish," said John Rothans, Chief Numismatist at U.S. Money Reserve. "Only 500 of these sets have been made available, and with Michael Reagan's hand-signed label, they are expected to sell out very quickly."

This set celebrates Ronald Reagan's Liberty Coin Act, which authorized the U.S. Mint to strike the first Silver American Eagle coin in 1986. Since then, precious metals owners have been adding these coins to their portfolios. This set also provides individuals a unique opportunity to own the first year of issue of the new design. Both coins' obverse sides feature Adolph A. Weinman's Walking Liberty, which was proudly featured on half-dollar coins from 1916 to 1947. A slightly updated version of this iconic design is depicted on the recently issued Type 2 coin. The Type 1 Silver American Eagle features the original Mercanti's Heraldic Eagle on the reverse side. Emily Damstra, an esteemed natural science illustrator, designed the reverse side of the Type 2 coin, which former U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver Michael Gaudioso delicately sculpted.

"Over 35 years ago, President Reagan introduced the Liberty Coin Act, intending to allow American citizens to help protect their wealth while owning a tangible piece of history with the Silver American Eagle coin," said U.S. Money Reserve CEO Angela Roberts. "Now, we're building on President Reagan's legacy by offering this historic set hand-signed by his son Michael Reagan for our Black Friday and Cyber Week Sale."

This exclusive offer is only available from U.S. Money Reserve for a limited time. To own a piece of history this holiday season, visit the Black Friday and Cyber Week Sale at usmoneyreserve.com/black-friday-cyber-week-2021/ .

About U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of legal-tender gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas . Like them on Facebook , connect on LinkedIn , and follow on Twitter .

CONTACT:

Christol Farris

[email protected]

512-568-9991

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve