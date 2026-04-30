U.S. Money Reserve Sponsors Nation's Largest Bike MS Event to Support Research and Care for Multiple Sclerosis

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest precious metals distributors, recently sponsored the 2026 Bike MS: ACC Texas MS 150, a two-day cycling event held on April 25–26. Bike MS is the world's largest charity cycling series, founded by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in support of their mission to find the cure for multiple sclerosis (MS) while helping those affected by the disease.

The Bike MS: ACC Texas MS 150 brought together thousands of cyclists this past weekend, covering routes totaling around 150 miles through Houston, Austin, La Grange, and College Station. Donations from the event raised funds toward research and support for individuals living with MS.

"We value the opportunity to support our employees and the causes that matter to them," said Christol Farris, Chief Operating Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. "Bike MS is a powerful example of that—bringing people together to make a meaningful impact for those affected by MS."

U.S. Money Reserve supported this year's event alongside valued partners including RAIN The Growth Agency, DLA Piper, and Modern Postcard, whose contributions further aided in the effort to advance the fight against MS.

"We believe in using our platform to support causes that change individuals' lives for the better, especially those that have affected our USMR family," said Angela Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. "The work that Bike MS supports is inspiring , and we are proud to contribute to efforts that bring support to individuals and families affected by MS."

U.S. Money Reserve's participation reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting health-focused initiatives that make a meaningful impact for those affected. By supporting Bike MS, the company aims to drive progress in research, amplify the voices of MS activists, and improve access to high-quality healthcare.

"Our sponsorship of Bike MS underscores U.S. Money Reserve's ongoing commitment to supporting our community," said Jim Warren, Executive Vice President at U.S. Money Reserve. "We are proud to support this initiative that raises critical funds for MS research and care."

Proceeds from Bike MS: ACC Texas MS 150 help fund essential research, support advocacy efforts, and provide access to vital healthcare for those living with MS.

To support or participate in a local Bike MS event, visit: https://events.nationalmssociety.org/bike-campaign/donate

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely known as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products. Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals. In 2025, U.S. Money Reserve was named as the #1 Precious Metals Distributor by Equity Trust Company based on newly opened accounts in 2024 and 2025.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to help clients select products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior service, with the goal of establishing long-term relationships with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/, watch videos on U.S. Money Reserve's YouTube page, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect with us on LinkedIn, and follow us on X @USMoneyReserve.

About Bike MS: ACC Texas MS 150

Bike MS: ACC Texas MS 150 is the largest fundraising cycling event in the United States, benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The two-day ride brings together a powerful community united by one mission: to create a world free of multiple sclerosis (MS). In 2026, over 5,000 cyclists participated in the event, traveling approximately 150 miles from the Houston and Austin areas to College Station, and raising critical funds to support groundbreaking research, advocacy, and services for people living with MS.

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SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve