U.S Money Reserve Launches Liberty's Story Gold Coin Set to Commemorate America's 250th Anniversary and Promote Wealth Preservation

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest precious metals distributors, today announced the launch of Liberty's Story, an exclusive three-piece set of .9999 pure (24-karat) gold coins, to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. Designed by the company's Senior Art Director, Sean Hassell, and U.S. Money Reserve Chief Creative Officer Ryan Buchanan, the collection symbolically honors the ideals that have shaped the nation for 250 years while celebrating the promise of the generations to come.

U.S Money Reserve Liberty’s Story Gold Coin Set

Since its founding in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has been committed to celebrating American freedom, tradition, and pride. Through its longstanding support of the U.S. Armed Forces and the release of commemorative coin series, the company has long sought to honor the people and values that define the American story.

"America's 250th anniversary presents an opportunity to reflect on our country's history of sacrifice, prosperity, and virtue," says Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "This collection was created to honor the enduring ideals of liberty and courage that have united Americans for 250 years."

Beyond commemorating a defining milestone in American history, Liberty's Story also offers savers an opportunity to own a premium gold asset designed to help preserve their wealth for generations.

"Gold has long served as a safe-haven asset and portfolio diversifier, helping generations of Americans protect their wealth through changing economic and global conditions," says Philip N. Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve. "This coin set empowers Americans to celebrate our country's future while working to protect their own."

Liberty's Story was designed by U.S. Money Reserve's in-house creative team and brought to life through CIT's advanced microminting technology and B.H. Mayer Mint's state-of-the-art minting facility, allowing for a powerful combination of meaningful symbolism and top-tier quality.

"Designing this set was an opportunity to honor the ideals and traditions that have helped define our nation," says Ryan Buchanan, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. "Our team worked to capture the significance of these American symbols through thoughtful design and meticulous craftsmanship, creating a collection that shows a deep respect for our shared heritage."

"By partnering with trusted leaders in coin production, U.S. Money Reserve is able to deliver exceptional quality and craftsmanship to every client," said John Rothans, Chief Procurement Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "Utilizing .9999 gold showcases the world-leading artistry and striking capabilities of our minting partners."

Each coin in the Liberty's Story set features Lady Liberty holding her tablet inscribed with 1776 and 2026. Each coin bears a different historic passage from formative American documents including the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and our national anthem. Above Liberty, 13 stars represent the original 13 colonies, while the obverse features an eagle soaring through a "250" while framed by 50 stars representing the nation's continued growth and progress.

The Liberty's Story 250th Anniversary Proof Gold 3-Coin Set is legal tender in the issuing country and includes one of each weight: 1 oz., 1/4 oz., and 1/10 oz.

To learn more about this exclusive limited release, call U.S. Money Reserve at 1-866-646-8465 or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

Media Contact

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely known as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products.

Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals. In 2025, U.S. Money Reserve was named as the #1 Precious Metals Distributor by Equity Trust Company based on newly opened accounts in 2024 and 2025.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to help clients select products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior service, with the goal of establishing long-term relationships with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/, watch videos on U.S. Money Reserve's YouTube page, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect with us on LinkedIn, and follow us on X @USMoneyReserve.

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve