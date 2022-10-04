U.S. Money Reserve Supports Side-Out Foundation's First Corporate Challenge in Fight Against Breast Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 30, 2022, St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Austin, Texas, hosted its seventh annual Dig Pink® volleyball match, raising money for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients.

U.S. Money Reserve leadership donated $5,000 to this worthwhile cause and helped to launch the first-ever Dig Pink corporate challenge with this event. Companies and their employees throughout U.S. are invited to participate in this challenge.

After the volleyball match, the first-ever Maureen Thompson Memorial Service Award was awarded at the conclusion of the girls varsity volleyball match. This is a national award going to a high school or collegiate volleyball player who excels on and off the court, the inaugural recipient was Molly Phillips, a right side hitter for the undefeated and #1 ranked UT women's volleyball team. Molly was an intern at Side-Out in the summer of 2022.

Dig Pink is a program of the Side-Out Foundation. For over ten years, Side-Out has researched what makes each tumor unique so they can improve cancer care for every individual MBC patient. Dig Pink is a volleyball event experience for coaches, athletes, parents, and communities. Once a year, volleyball players from high schools and colleges across the nation raise funds that allow Side-Out to fund individualized treatment plans for patients. "One day there will be a dollar that is invested in the research that advances the cure. The reason we fundraise is to be sure that we have that dollar," said Gary Thompson, Board Chair of the Side-Out Foundation and St. Andrew's parent.

The leaders and contributing employees of the top three companies who raise the most funds will be announced and recognized at the conclusion of breast cancer awareness month on October 31, 2022. Sign your company up and follow the competition here: https://side-out.org/sasdigpink2022

Our company is going to donate to this cause not just because of me but because of all the women and men who work here and their children. We want to make a difference. We want our people to be supported because breast cancer touches a lot of people.

I'm not only very serious about cancer, but I'm serious about winning. So, I fully expect that we will be number one on that list. And I challenge all business CEOs and managers to try to beat us. And more importantly, help us win the challenge of life and create tomorrows for those with breast cancer.

U.S. Money Reserve is America's Gold Authority®. Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of legal-tender gold and silver coins.

The Side-Out Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2004. Inspired by one mom and embraced by the entire sport of volleyball, the mission of The Side-Out Foundation is to educate young athletes and their communities about breast cancer, both with respect to prevention and treatment, and to fund cutting-edge breast cancer research. Side-Out is focused on changing the way breast cancer is treated forever.

