US Motion Picture & Video Industry Revenues to Grow 1.6% Yearly in Nominal Dollars to 2023
Ongoing Expansion in Streaming Platforms Will Boost Gains
Jan 30, 2020, 09:47 ET
CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US motion picture and video industry revenues are forecast to grow 1.6% yearly in nominal dollars through 2023, according to Motion Pictures & Video: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will reflect ongoing expansion in streaming platforms and associated revenue throughout the industry. In addition, these providers will further expand into untapped and increasingly wealthy global markets, which will boost royalty payments.
Revenues attributable to the licensing of rights to motion picture films are expected to see marginal gains, remaining the largest segment. Advances will be supported by strong projected growth in disposable personal income levels. In addition, the convenience and minimal expense of movie-going will continue to drive consumer demand and remittances to distributors. However, annual performance is expected to remain extremely volatile, due to the impact of consumer tastes. TV licensing revenues, the second largest segment, are projected to fall at a minimal average annual rate as viewership continues to shift from traditional over-the-air, cable, and satellite broadcast to video-on-demand (VOD) in free and subscription-based varieties. In the interim, however, intensifying fragmentation across viewing formats will continue to boost licensing activity.
These and other key insights are featured in Motion Pictures & Video: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US motion picture and video industry revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by source in terms of:
- motion picture licensing
- television licensing
- contract production
- sale and rental
- merchandise licensing
- other revenue sources such as services to other producers and speculative production
To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.
Total revenues exclude those generated from post-production and exhibition activities. The production of motion pictures and videos on an independent basis is also excluded.
More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Motion-Pictures-Video-United-States-FF95034/?progid=91541
