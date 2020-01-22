U.S. Multifamily Market Posted Solid Gains in 2019, Yardi Matrix Reports

SANTA BARBARA, California, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boosted by a healthy job market and low unemployment, the U.S. multifamily sector posted steady rent growth in 2019, according to a new report from Yardi® Matrix.

Rents grew 3% for the year. "Fundamentally, the market is sound, with no red flags on the immediate horizon," the report says, despite a seasonal $1 drop in the average U.S. rent in December.

Twenty-one of the top 30 metros tracked by Yardi Matrix recorded rent growth of at least 2.6% in December. That group includes primary markets such as Washington, D.C., and Boston as well as secondary markets like Philadelphia, Charlotte, N.C., Indianapolis and Austin, Texas.

Nashville, Tenn., and Raleigh, N.C., joined Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento, Calif., as the year-over-year rent growth leaders in December. Phoenix and Las Vegas have topped the rankings since October 2018.

See key multifamily employment, supply and occupancy trends, along with a recap of how non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities loans performed in 2019, in the Yardi Matrix multifamily national report for December 2019.

Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, industrial, office and self storage property types. Email matrix@yardi.com, call 480-663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi