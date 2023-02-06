US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research

In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of mutual insurers in the U.S. property & casualty market.

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual insurers remain a vital sector of the the U.S. Property & Casualty market according to a recent report by ALIRT Insurance Research. Ranging from small regional insurers to carriers with a national and even international presence, U.S. mutual insurers – often with roots in the late 19th and early 20th century – continue to provide predominantly personal lines and small commercial lines coverage to millions of Americans.

In ALIRT's recent P&C Mutual Insurance Market Overview, the insurance analytics firm discusses the sector's share of industry premium, business mix, geographical footprint, profitability, and capitalization up through the most recent 9 month 2022 financial filings. The report further highlights the mutual industry's relative financial performance vis-à-vis the broader U.S. personal and commercial lines segments and concludes with a discussion of individual mutual insurers' financial profiles, as reflected by ALIRT's proprietary scoring system.

As ALIRT writes in its introduction "This is an especially interesting time for mutual insurers (and the P&C industry as a whole), given somewhat unusual pandemic and inflation-related trends over the past several years." In view of mutual insurers' overweight exposure to personal lines business and small commercial property exposures, it is only to be expected that recent inflationary trends and elevated weather-related losses would disproportionately impact this sector of the U.S. P&C market. However, ALIRT concludes by stating that the mutual insurer landscape remains strong overall, with most mutual insurers reporting above average capitalization levels which should help tide them over against any potential losses in the near term.

For a copy of the full report, please contact ALIRT at [email protected]

