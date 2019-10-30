US Nanny Association Establishes National Nanny Standards

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Nanny Association published National Nanny Standards, creating a significant step forward in defining career paths for sitters and nannies. "The National Nanny Standards reduce confusion about the differences between sitters, nannies and professional nannies," shares Elizabeth Malson, Executive Director of the US Nanny Association. "These standards establish a common set of expectations for training and experience, making it easier for families and childcare providers to connect and engage."

The National Nanny Standards include diverse, proven methodologies and childcare skills that align with the differing needs of families, parenting customs and laws in the United States. "Traditionally, nannies in the United States were trained by other nannies or owners of nanny agencies due to a lack of government regulation and limited industry guidelines," shares Heather Pentz, Director of Nanny Agency Services. "The National Nanny Standards define the skills needed to be successful and to support a career progression that aligns with families seeking childcare services."

The National Nanny Standards are the foundation of the Basic Nanny and Childcare Provider (BNCP) Credential and the Professional Nanny and Childcare Provider (PNCP) Credential. The BNCP and PNCP credentials test to the National Nanny Standards and recognize nannies who have completed reputable training programs and have gained valuable work experience. Establishing National Standards and creating credential programs that require training, work experience, and proficiency testing empowers nannies to earn respected credentials that are on par with other trades and industries.

The US Nanny Association National Nanny Standards were developed by childcare educators and industry leaders. Research-based, the National Nanny Standards align with early childhood development post-secondary curriculums, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessments, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the US Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS).

About the US Nanny Association

The US Nanny Association is the foremost professional membership organization committed to advancing the in-home childcare industry with nationally recognized standards, credentials, resources, professional development, events, and networking opportunities. Learn more about the US Nanny Association at usnanny.org.

For interview availability, email Elizabeth Malson, Executive Director of US Nanny Association at info@usnanny.org.

Media Contact:

Lynn Ziefle

info@usnanny.org

941-773-9020

Related Images

us-nanny-association.png

US Nanny Association

US Nanny Association logo

Related Links

US Nanny Association website

SOURCE US Nanny Association

Related Links

https://www.usnanny.org

