U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Payloads Launch on SpaceX Rocket to Study Space Weather and Spacecraft Propulsion

"It's important to have in situ [direct] measurements, as well as remote sensing measurements," said Andy Nicholas, lead investigator for SWATS. "[Those measurements will] inform the models and improve predictions for the ionosphere."

Navy researchers are studying the ionosphere because of its effects on over-the-horizon radar and other long-range communications technologies.

The other NRL passenger on this SpaceX mission, TEPCE is a miniaturized satellite, known as a CubeSat. Once in space, it will divide into two objects connected by a 1-kilometer-long tether. The system will collect electrons from the Earth's space environment and transmit the electrons from one object to the other.

Its designers expect the Earth's magnetic field to exert a force on the electrons in the tether, producing a velocity change that will affect both the magnitude and direction of the spacecraft.

"What this means is a possible new propulsion capability for spacecraft," said Shannon Coffey, TEPCE's principal investigator. "Which may decrease the amount of propellant that we have to use."

In all, this SpaceX launch carried more than two dozen science payloads into orbit.

