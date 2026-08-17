U.S. Navy and Indiana National Guard unveil nation's first sled track capability to accelerate defense innovation

By NSWC Crane Corporate Communications

EDINBURGH, Ind., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) and the Indiana National Guard unveiled the nation's first ground-based Sled Track Facility, a high-speed test site that replicates advanced flight conditions on August 12. The new capability is expected to accelerate countermeasure development, reduce testing costs, and strengthen safety for U.S. aircrew.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun said the new facility underscores Indiana's growing leadership in defense innovation and readiness.

Pictured left to right: Nancy Maloy, NSWC Crane Platform Protection & Countermeasures Technologies Division Manager, Marty Terry, NSWC Crane Countermeasures Assessment Branch Manager, Brigadier General Cathy Eaken, Congresswoman Erin Houchin, Dr. Angela Lewis (SES), Technical Director, NSWC Crane, COL Russell “Bubba” Strange, COL Daniel Bell, and Command Sgt Maj. Brad Simmons at the ribbon cutting for the nation’s first ground-based Sled Track Facility at Camp Atterbury in Indiana.

"Indiana continues to lead the nation in defense innovation," said Gov. Braun. "This partnership between NSWC Crane and the Indiana National Guard at Camp Atterbury is a testament to our state's commitment to equipping our men and women of uniform with the safest, most advanced technology in the world."

The new test track features state-of-the-art infrastructure engineered to replicate extreme operational environments. The system reaches validated speeds up to Mach 1, delivering controlled, repeatable high-force testing. Its 578-foot track, with a 402-foot opening and steel pipe construction with graphite interior coating supports robust research, while advanced imaging instrumentation captures and analyzes infrared countermeasure performance in real time.

"Warfighter readiness is, and always will be, our top priority at Camp Atterbury - Muscatatuck. Every asset we manage, every range we operate, and every partnership we forge is designed to ensure our National Guardsmen are trained and equipped to win on the modern battlefield," said Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. "Camp Atterbury - Muscatatuck is not only sharpening our own range operations and readiness, but we are also playing a direct role in accelerating the delivery of critical technologies to the warfighter in partnership with defense and industry leaders."

The Sled Track Facility represents a major advancement in how Airborne Expendable Countermeasures (AECM) are engineered, evaluated, and delivered to the Fleet. High-speed ground testing enables rapid integration and significantly shortens development timelines.

"This sled track is a game-changer for our engineering teams," said Dr. Angela Lewis, SES, Technical Director at NSWC Crane. "It allows us to rapidly iterate, optimize designs on the ground, and deliver highly mature, reliable countermeasures to our warfighters in a fraction of the time it previously took."

By shifting early testing from aircraft to ground‑based high‑speed runs, the facility is projected to save an estimated $1.7 million annually and reduce scheduling constraints associated with flight‑based evaluation. Countermeasures entering manned aircraft testing will be significantly more mature, improving aircrew safety.

"My time at Crane this morning was a powerful reminder of the immense statewide impact of our defense operations, and the critical role Indiana plays in our national security," said Representative Houchin. "Opening this first-of-its-kind Sled Track Facility provides a critical new capability for testing and evaluation and highlights our commitment to advanced military technology. It ensures we are delivering the best technology to protect our aircrew while maximizing taxpayer value. I am incredibly proud of the joint efforts of NSWC Crane and the Indiana National Guard to keep our nation secure and our defense economy strong."

The track supports infrared countermeasure assessment for multiple aircraft platforms, including the F‑35, F/A‑18, F‑16, MH‑60, and C‑130. It also accelerates Lot Acceptance Testing, enabling faster, more consistent evaluation across diverse AECM specifications.

"This first-of-its-kind facility at Camp Atterbury is a good example of how smart investments in defense can strengthen our national security and deliver better value for taxpayers," said Representative Shreve. "By moving early testing from aircraft to the ground, Crane expects to save taxpayers $1.7 million a year while getting critical technology to our servicemembers faster and more safely. I'm pleased to see this important new national defense capability located right here in Indiana's 6th District."

About NSWC Crane | NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Strategic Missions, Electromagnetic Warfare, and Expeditionary Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.

SOURCE Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division