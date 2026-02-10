U.S. Navy's 'drone killer cartridge' breakthrough to redefine small arms kinetic defense

CRANE, Ind., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) has designed and developed the Drone Killer Cartridge (DKC), a new and cost-effective family of ammunition for the warfighter that increases probability of hit and kill against drone threats while inherently reducing collateral damage.

Col. Andrew Konicki, Program Manager of Ground Based Air Defense, Program Executive Officer Land Systems, said the Marine Corps plans to broadly leverage DKC for its enhanced capabilities and implement at the operator-level.

CRANE, Ind. – Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) has designed and developed the Drone Killer Cartridge (DKC), a new and cost-effective family of ammunition for the warfighter that increases probability of hit and kill against drone threats while inherently reducing collateral damage. Speed Speed

"The Drone Killer Cartridge represents a pivotal shift in countering the pervasive threat of enemy drones," said Col. Konicki. "This type of ammunition provides an immediate and significant improvement to our kinetic kill capabilities by using standard-issued weapons that are already in the hands of Marines."

DKC allows a Marine to take down unmanned aerial system (UAS) threats as they arise.

"The collaborative work between NSWC Crane and the Marine Corps has positive impacts across the ecosystem of Homeland Defense as well as self-protection for our forward deployed troops in harm's way," said Col. Konicki. "With DKC, we are adding capability well beyond conventional options, while also bending the cost curve for neutralizing drone threats, particularly to the individual Marine. Crucially, its design reduces the risk of collateral damage, making it a dominant and urgently needed solution that will fundamentally change the fight for every Marine."

Unmanned systems are reshaping tactics and challenging established operations creating life-threatening scenarios for warfighters globally. To counter this rapidly evolving and critical threat, the Department is aiming to improve overall defense capabilities.

Brian Hoffman, Man-Portable Weapons Chief Engineer at NSWC Crane and primary inventor for DKC, said the technology offers immense capability to the warfighter.

"We're enabling extended range, shotgun-style effects through automatic rifles and machine guns with nothing more than an ammunition change," said Hoffman. "By design, DKC provides broader terminal coverage on and around the intended target, which increases effectiveness against stationary and moving drones by helping offset imperfect aim. There's a good reason why bird hunters use shotguns. We've applied a similar philosophy to killing drones while amplifying overall performance. DKC sub-projectiles exit the barrel at velocities typical of centerfire rifle ammunition. Those velocities, and associated energies, far exceed shotgun capabilities and serve to extend effective range while offering more devastating effects on target."

Hoffman said the DKC results are "unmistakable," as the clustered shotgun-style effects help overcome point-of-aim error that is common to users with limited or no experience in engaging UAS. DKC is also helpful for warfighters attempting to engage drone targets of unknown distance and speed: for both inexperienced and experienced operators alike.

"During a recent demonstration at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Indiana, shooters using DKC achieved a 92% kill rate against drone targets," said Hoffman. "At a prior demonstration at Camp Grafton in Devils Lake, North Dakota, the team invited several first-time shooters of DKC to the firing line. On their first-ever attempts, they successfully killed drones using DKC with standard-issue weapons and basic optics only. That was extremely compelling for both the shooters and observers and reinforced the need to accelerate timeline to initial fielding."

DKC technology provides improved defense capability at an affordable price in terms of low unit cost and cost-per-kill. As a result, DKC is positioned for broad use through rapid and seamless integration, allowing for end-user operational versatility in a variety of mission scenarios, including last line of defense.

All DKC products are NSWC Crane-designed and U.S. Government-owned intellectual property (IP) with U.S. nonprovisional utility patent applications and Patent Cooperative Treaty applications on file. The DKC family includes both Pelletized and Segmented product options. There is functional overlap between the two, but each type maintains unique priority rankings when it comes to effective range, target area coverage, suppressor compatibility, and cost. Segmented DKC includes a one-piece projectile that mechanically self-separates into discrete, spin-stabilized sub-projectiles prior to muzzle exit. Pelletized DKC includes a projectile assembly containing a stack of high-density, spherical buckshot-sized pellets that are mechanically disbursed at muzzle exit. The projectiles of both DKC types are inert and easily produced. The other components needed for cartridge assembly are identical to those used in current production of other Department of War fielded ammunition types.

To view some footage of drone kills using DKC, high-speed video of the sub-projectiles as they exit the barrel, and additional introductory content, please visit the DKC product video.

The Drone Killer Cartridge technology is available for licensing to commercial ammunition and defense manufacturing partners. Initially designed for military applications, there also are applications for home defense, personal protection, and hunting. To learn more about the IP and licensing opportunity, please visit TechLink.

For questions or media requests, please contact Abagail Harmon, Public Affairs Officer at NSWC Crane: [email protected]

About NSWC Crane | NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electromagnetic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.

SOURCE Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division