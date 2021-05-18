US Navy Awards Consensus Networks $1.5M Contract For Blockchain Enabled Logistics Tool, HealthNet

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of the Navy awarded Consensus Networks a $1.5M contract for its blockchain enabled logistics tool, HealthNet. Medical Supply Chain breakdowns made headlines throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and Consensus Networks' technology is being advanced to ensure the Navy is utilizing the most current technology to manage their medical inventory at home and abroad.

The platform will be piloted in late 2021 with a focus on accurate demand forecasting and automated flow of supplies for true just-in time delivery of essential products such as blood and plasma.

HealthNet is designed for medical operators utilizing an integrated data environment and intuitive front-end capable of tracking medical supplies from manufacturer or supplier to patient, saving time and reducing waste.

Key features include:

Real-time inventory tracking

Expiration and consumable monitoring

Modular API integrations

Cold-chain/product quality verification

EHR/ERP Integration

Real-time demand prediction and supply planning

Cross-hospital load balancing of supplies

The platform is built using modern cloud native web architectures and is designed to seamlessly integrate along existing supply chain infrastructure to minimize disruptions in existing workflows.

Blockchain is used to secure aspects of the platform, including trusted IoT compute and immutable audit trails using IoTeX and Factom blockchains respectively. "We choose to build using public blockchain networks because of their existing and robust consensus mechanisms and network infrastructure." Says CEO Nate Miller.

Essential networks, like healthcare, undergo cyber attacks everyday. Blockchain technology and distributed networks are capable of being resilient in the face of such attacks, ensuring vital processes and information flow is not disrupted.

"Accurate forecasting and delivery of medical supplies to our forces abroad is of the utmost importance." Says Miller, himself a former US Navy Officer. "Decentralized networks have the potential to be a powerful tool for information assurance and availability to distributed US Navy forces."

The contract runs into 2022 and is valued at over $1.5M. Consensus Networks is partnered with conceptu.al and Healthcare Forward for development support and clinical healthcare expertise.

Media contact: Nathan Miller, [email protected]

SOURCE Consensus Networks

Related Links

http://www.consensusnetworks.com

