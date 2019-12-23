US Navy awards Raytheon $112 million Miniature Air-Launched Decoy contract
Dec 23, 2019, 12:00 ET
TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) was awarded a U.S. Navy contract for the Miniature Air-Launched Decoy – Navy, as announced by the U.S. Department of Defense on Dec. 20, 2019.
Raytheon Missile Systems in Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $112,267,649 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This modification provides non-recurring engineering support throughout the engineering and manufacturing development phase as well as through payload integration and transition to production for the MALD-N.
Work will be performed in Tucson (65%); and Goleta, California (35%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.
