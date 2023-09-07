U.S. Navy awards RTX and Elbit Systems of America a $16 million contract for improved F/A-18 pilot helmet mounted display systems

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Elbit Vision Systems (CEVS) – a joint venture between Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Elbit Systems of America – has been awarded a contract by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division for development, engineering, logistics and test support of the Improved Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System used in Block III F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft.

Zero-G Helmet Mounted Display System+ (HMDS+)™
With this award, CEVS is formally introducing the Zero-G Helmet Mounted Display System+ (HMDS+)™. The Zero-G HMDS+™ will provide an augmented view of the battle space inside the pilot's helmet to allow for faster decision making, increasing survivability and effectiveness.

"The team followed a new development process that incorporated early and continuous pilot input to field the best solution. The result is an innovative and adaptable HMDS that will follow a long, successful line of fielded HMDS from CEVS," said CEVS Co-General Manager Jeff Hoberg.

In addition to providing improved capability, the balanced and ultra-lightweight design of the Zero-G HMDS+™ will significantly decrease the physiological strain pilots experience.

For the last 30 years, CEVS has been at the forefront of developing and delivering solutions that keep pilots safe and battle ready. To learn more about the cutting-edge capabilities and benefits to pilots from the Zero-G HMDS+™, visit collinsaerospace.com/ZeroG.

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC
Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the U.S., Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact
Collins Aerospace
James Brindle
+1 317 778 5769
[email protected]

Elbit Systems of America
Amy Hartley
+1 682-286-2411
[email protected]

SOURCE RTX

