U.S. Navy Leverages Beacon's CBM+ Systems for Joint Awareness with Pacific Partner

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR) has awarded Beacon Interactive Systems a contract to provide Operational Condition Based Maintenance (CBM+) in support of a key U.S. Navy Pacific partner. Joining Beacon in this effort, the University of Massachusetts Lowell is developing a bridge simulator for ongoing experimentation.

The result enables...visibility into the operational impacts of how, where, and why equipment failures take place.

This effort leverages capabilities of two Beacon digital products currently in deployment across the U.S. Navy: eLogBook for the Watchstander and SEAS for Energy Command & Control. Extending the operational impact of these Navy products to a Pacific partner is a step forward on the DoD's vision of increased interoperability with U.S. Allies & Partners.

The result enables increased situational awareness for individual ships and battlegroups of coalition partners, including visibility into the operational impacts of how, where, and why equipment failures take place. This increased connectivity at sea drives greater interoperability, strategic resource usage, and combined battlegroup awareness. All crucial building blocks contributing to the DoD's global CJADC2 vision across military domains.

On the expanding partnership between the U.S. and its Pacific partner, Beacon's Director of Global Markets, Shenhav Ruttner, said, "We at Beacon are thrilled to offer U.S. Navy tested and deployed, world class systems licensable by allies and partners that will foster more collaborative and interoperable military operations."

The joint effort to expand Operational CBM+ capabilities demonstrates commitment by industry, academia, and government to protect national security interests. ONR Global, Beacon, and UMass Lowell's collaboration will produce an immersive bridge simulator at the university. This robust research environment will investigate impacts of digital situational awareness on human performance.

Mathew Correa, UMass Lowell Associate Vice Chancellor of National Security Strategy and Partnerships, said, "this strategic partnership with Beacon leverages UML's core research capabilities and deep ecosystem UML has cultivated for over a decade with the aim to empower the Defense Industrial Base. UML's strengths in cognitive sciences, specifically in human machine interfaces, will be a significant factor to the success of this initiative."

Built on critical initial investment by Program Executive Office Ships (PEO Ships), and successfully deployed on over 200 U.S. Navy ships, subs and carriers, Beacon's products are well-positioned to provide combined battlegroup awareness between the U.S. and major partners. The Beacon Platform, Beacon's comprehensive set of digital products, drives sustainment efficiencies and increases readiness and operational capacity at the edge.

