MPU5 networking devices on unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) enable real-time sensor data streaming for expeditionary warfare.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc network (MANET) technology, announced today that the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific awarded the company a $1.3 million contract to supply the U.S. Navy with MPU5 networking devices and Integrated Sector Antennas in support of expeditionary/littoral warfare operations.

U.S. Navy Purchases Persistent Systems networking devices to support littoral operations

The sector antennas and MPU5s will establish a secure network among unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), individual operators, ships, and ground control stations (GCSs). This network will consolidate data to enhance situational awareness and expedite operations in littoral domains through a unified communications and command center.

"By integrating unmanned systems with our wireless Wave Relay® MANET technology, the U.S. Navy obtains real-time data, including radar, sonar, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNe) information, in any littoral theater to get their users to shore safely and maintain shipboard situational awareness in an area of operations (AO)," said Ed Leopold, Director of Business Development, U.S. Navy., for Persistent Systems.

Leopold noted, "wireless real-time data collection via the MPU5s is a dramatic improvement over current procedures, which require operators to manually recover a USV containing critical Area of Responsibility (AoR) data on an SD card, which they must then remove and insert into a designated computer to analyze the data."

According to company officials, the U.S. Navy has been testing Persistent's MANET technology in support of expeditionary warfare and other CONOPS for almost five years. However, this recent contract is the service's largest USV-centric MANET purchase to date.

"Our Wave Relay® MANET technology is currently employed on Navy USVs, rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), patrol boats, and other ships. Moving forward, testing will scale up with a larger number of MANET nodes within Line of Sight (LOS) and Beyond LOS (BLOS)," said Leopold.

This is the second contract with NIWC Pacific, Persistent Systems has been awarded. Earlier this year, the company announced it had been awarded a $3.6 million contract to integrate MPU5s with Navy sensors.

"The Navy has been showing a high level of confidence in our solutions, which has allowed us to get in on the ground floor with USVs as the technology develops," added Leopold.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice, and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

SOURCE Persistent Systems, LLC