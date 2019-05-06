US Navy, Raytheon test Excalibur N5 munitions

"Excalibur N5 answers the Navy's need for a sea-launched, precision-guided projectile," said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "N5 doubles the range of the Navy's big guns and delivers the same accuracy as the land-based version."

Excalibur is a true precision weapon, impacting at a radial miss distance of less than two meters from the target. Widely used by U.S. and international artillery forces, Excalibur has been fired more than 1,400 times in combat. The precision-guided projectile was co-developed by Raytheon Company and BAE Systems Bofors.

Besides N5, Raytheon has developed other variants such as the laser-guided Excalibur S, Excalibur HTK and Excalibur Shaped Charged Trajectory.

