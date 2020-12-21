US Navy SEALs Sean Matson & Zach Steinbock Launch CardoMax

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Retired United States Navy SEALs Sean Matson and Zach Steinbock are excited to announce the launch of CardoMax, a new liquid-based single serve health supplement!

CardoMax, which is derived from the Latin word 'Cardo', which was once a name for the reliable and innovative paved streets in military camps and ancient Roman cities, stamps the symbolization for Matson and Steinbock's company foundation, which believes in strength, a strong foundation, and using only the cleanest ingredients of the highest quality.

After completing intensive training and serving their country as United States Veterans, "vetereneurs" became Matson and Steinbock's next mission. With over a decade of experience together in business creating high-quality products, the duo has now created the ultimate suite of functional supplements, the first three categories being Energy Intensifier, Immune Booster & Recovery Accelerant.

"With a strong training foundation and passion for developing a healthy mind and body connection, we knew there was a better way to get more out of your days and nights without needless chemicals. Designed for portability, versatility, and sustainability, along with using the least amount of ingredients possible, CardoMax was born to help people achieve their max!" states Sean Matson.

Zach Steinbock adds, "The inspiration for CardoMax is pride and patriotism, as we are a Veteran Owned and Operated business. The style of our products serve to represent the strength, heroism, endurance and freedom found in our country."

CardoMax products have begun pre-sale via https://www.cardomax.com and will launch officially nationwide in January 2021.

For further information: ZTPR - [email protected]

SOURCE CARDOMAX