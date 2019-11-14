U.S. Navy Selects Resolvn to Develop and Maintain Virtual Cyber Training Networks

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolvn has been awarded a contract to develop and maintain the U.S. Navy's high-fidelity virtual training range on the PCTE platform.

Consisting of fourteen connected networks including those of a power plant, multiple internet service providers, a DoD facility, municipal buildings, and others, the range's modular design will allow training managers to efficiently deploy instances of any, or all, of the fully functioning networks referenced above.

This robust virtualization of real-world environments will significantly reduce the time required to implement individual and team defensive or offensive training, allowing Sailors to train regularly in near-to-spec networks enriched with automated internal and external traffic generation and user emulation.

About Resolvn

Resolvn designs and delivers operationally relevant, real-world training environments to enable customers to operationalize their cybersecurity teams. We provide access to in-range skill assessments, guided instruction, and validation exercises spanning exploitation, threat hunting, and incident response. Our content library addresses the needs of the entire spectrum of cybersecurity personnel, from junior SOC analysts to experienced Offensive Cyber Operators. For more information, please visit https://www.resolvn.com .

Contact Information

Peter Hay

Director of Strategy and Innovation, Resolvn

229187@email4pr.com

+1 (240) 638-2929

Resolvn

8403 Colesville Rd, Suite 1100

Silver Spring, MD 20910

United States

SOURCE Resolvn, Inc.

