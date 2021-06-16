US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals the Family of a Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation that might exceed $100,000-If When in the Navy He Had Asbestos Exposure

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer to take financial compensation seriously and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might be significant financial compensation-if while in the navy he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars or more-depending how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Skilled Trades Worker-Lung Cancer Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

The Advocate says, "We think most Navy Veterans or people who worked as a plumber, mechanic, welder, shipyard or manufacturing worker as well as Navy Veterans are aware of mesothelioma and what might be significant financial compensation. Unfortunately, most Navy Veterans or people who develop lung cancer after decades ago they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work are not aware of the fact the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too."

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, he is over 60 years old and his exposure to asbestos took place prior to 1982 in the navy or at their place of work-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-7140-0303 to discuss possible financial compensation. The call to Erik is no obligation. www.karstvonoiste.com/"

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate