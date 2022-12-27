US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer Anywhere in the USA to Call The Gori Law Firm if in the Early 1980s or Before They Had Workplace Asbestos Exposure -- Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Advocate, "If your husband or dad had significant on the job asbestos exposure at work in the early 1980s, 1970s, or 1960s and he has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer please make his compensation a top priority and call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The person with lung cancer we are trying to help was exposed to asbestos at work, or in the armed forces. As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss-a financial compensation settlement for a person like this might exceed $100,000-or more. However, to receive the best compensation result-it is vital the person with lung cancer recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos-at work.

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign-Lung Cancer

"A few years ago, we created a term for a person with lung cancer who had significant exposure to asbestos on the job-and the term is the list. The 'list'-documents every time a person with lung cancer-might have been exposed to asbestos on the job. Typically, we ask a person like this-do you recall the first time you were exposed to asbestos at home-or your first job? Based on our experience the 'list' will make a huge difference when it comes to compensation for a person like this as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm can discuss at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

At no charge to their clients who are Veterans with lung cancer and who had substantial exposure to asbestos before 1982 in the armed forces the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will fill out the required VA forms in the hope of qualifying their client for VA Benefits. This service is free to the clients of The Gori Law Firm and the intent is to qualify a person like this for additional compensation. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

