NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are by far the best branded resource in the nation for Navy Veterans and individuals who were exposed to asbestos in the service or at work and who now have lung cancer. Our top priority for people like this is that they get compensated no matter what state they live in. Financial compensation for a person like this may exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy or in many instances a former employer. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. To get the compensation job done for a person like this we recommend the remarkable lawyers at Karst von Oiste. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime.

US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Compensation Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

"The typical person with lung cancer we are trying to identify is well over 60 years old and their exposure to asbestos took place prior to 1982. Most people like this are totally unaware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If this sounds like a friend or family member please ask them to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation conversation about asbestos exposure and possible compensation. As mentioned, the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 as the lawyers at Karst von Oiste are always happy to discuss." www.karstvonoiste.com/

If a Navy Veteran loved one just passed away from lung cancer, he is over 60 years old and their family is certain that he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy-please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if the initial diagnosis of lung cancer occurred after 2017. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

