US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran who Died of Recently Diagnosed Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation If Your Loved One Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is Navy Veteran who just died from recently diagnosed lung cancer, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if while in the navy he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. The lung cancer diagnosis and your loved one's death must have happened in the last twelve months. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. What does matter is the family will need to know the specifics of how their loved one was exposed to asbestos.

US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Compensation Asbestos Warning Sign

"Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran or person like this is based on the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. In a situation involving a Navy Veteran who has just pasted away from lung cancer and who also had significant exposure to asbestos the best evidence might be a shipmate who witnessed your loved one's asbestos exposure on a navy ship, or submarine. Otherwise, the family will need to know at least some of the specifics about your loved one's asbestos exposure. It is also incredibly important that the asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982 as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading compensation experts for Navy Veterans who develop lung cancer after decades earlier they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

Related Links

http://www.USNavyLungCancer.Com

