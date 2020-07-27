US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy and Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste - Get Potentially Serious Compensation

HOUSTON, July 27, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran or person who now has lung cancer to call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste - if your loved one had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 in the navy or at work. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. If the person served 20 years in the navy and had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos their compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"The reason we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. Most people who had significant exposure to asbestos-and who now have lung cancer are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The average age of the person we are trying to identify is 60 years old or older. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is also appealing to the family of a career Navy Veteran who had lung cancer and died within the last twelve months to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-04303-if they are certain their husband or dad had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. As mentioned financial compensation for career Navy Veterans who had extreme or constant exposure to asbestos might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. www.karstvonoiste.com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Martin

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

Related Links

https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

