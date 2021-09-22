US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer and Who Prior to 1982 Had Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste -- Compensation Might be $100,000+

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the immediate family of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if while in the service he had significant exposure to asbestos. A compensation claim for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and it will be based on the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. As a rule-a Navy Veteran like this had their primary exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.

Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Compensation Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

"While most people have heard about mesothelioma and significant compensation related to this rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure most people are not aware that the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were also set up for people who also had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 and then develop lung cancer. The people we are referring to are Navy Veterans or people who had significant exposure to asbestos at work and then end up developing lung cancer.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad please make it a priority to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation that might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. It does not matter what state you live in-Erik Karst and his amazing team at Karst von Oiste assist people like this nationwide." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

[email protected]

800-714-0303

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

Related Links

https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

