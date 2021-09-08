US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Anywhere in the USA Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation It May Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has been recently diagnosed with lung cancer to make it a priority to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if while in the navy he had significant exposure to asbestos. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and we want to emphasize the claim does not involve suing the navy. Further it does not matter if the Veteran smoked cigarettes. What does matter is the Navy Veteran with lung cancer can recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Compensation Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

"The reason we recommend, and we have endorsed Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because he is one of the nation's leading asbestos exposure attorneys and he specializes in compensation for Navy Veterans and or people who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982 and who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. Most people like this never get compensated even though the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people exactly like this. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate believes the following types of Navy Veterans probably had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s and or 1970s:

Machinist Mate

Boiler Technician-Engine Room-Ship

Propulsion Center-Submarine

Mechanic

Plumber-Pipefitter

Welder

Electrician

Repair Crew Member

Navy Veterans who spent time in a shipyard repairing their ship or submarine.

USN NCOs and or officers who were responsible for overseeing day to day operations on a ship or submarine and or repairs.

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]



SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate