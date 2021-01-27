US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Ask if He Had Service-Related Asbestos Exposure; If Yes, Please Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste - Compensation May Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in any state to please call the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation if they had routine exposure to asbestos in the service. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed $100,000 if they spent three or four years in the navy. For a Veteran with lung cancer who spent their career in the navy, the compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars if they had decades of significant exposure to asbestos. Most people like this are not aware the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for people like this too.

"If you have a Navy Veteran friend who has lung cancer, he is over 60 years old and he served in the navy prior to 1982 we are urging them to ask their friend if had heavy exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard while their ship/submarine was undergoing repairs. If they answer is yes, and they recall the specifics, please have them or their family to call the lawyers at the Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated. We are trying to change this sad fact." www.karstvonoiste.com

Special Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: "If your husband or dad was a Navy Veteran and he just passed away from lung cancer please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste if he had significant exposure to asbestos in the service. His diagnosis of lung cancer must have occurred sometime after 2018. As mentioned, the compensation for a person like this might be substantial and the claim does not involve suing the navy." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

