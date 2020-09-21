US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Pursue Compensation If He Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos and To Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine in the 1960s or 1970s and who now has lung cancer to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. A financial compensation claim for a person like this might produce a $100,000+ settlement--and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person we are attempting to identify is well over 60 years old-and it does not matter if he smoked cigarettes or not.

"The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are some of the nation's leading asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma attorneys, they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with serious asbestos exposure cancers for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: If a family is aware their Navy Veteran loved one had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 on a ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard please tell his treating physicians about his asbestos exposure if he has been hospitalized with what they suspect is the Coronavirus. Mesothelioma, asbestos exposure lung cancer and the Coronavirus all have similar symptoms. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is passionate about assisting Navy Veterans with lung cancer-and who had significant exposure to asbestos on ships or submarines that were based in the following locations:

Norfolk, Virginia

San Diego, California

Newport, Rhode Island

Mayport, Florida

Bremerton, Washington

New London, Connecticut

Kings Bay, Georgia

Bangor, Washington

Honolulu, Hawaii

Yokosuka, Japan

Subic Bay, Philippines

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

