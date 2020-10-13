US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to The Friends of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Who Also Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure to Ask His Family to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste -- Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the friends or family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste if the Navy Veteran also had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Most of these Navy Veterans like this do not know the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Financial compensation for a person like this nationwide might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old. For direct access to the remarkable lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans with lung cancer are not seeking compensation because they do not want to get exposed to new people-such as lawyers. In many instances they are not even seeking medical treatment. If this sounds like your husband, dad or friend-and you know for certain this person had significant exposure to asbestos---please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. For a career Navy Veteran with lung cancer-and who had heavy exposure to asbestos prior to 1982-the compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.



However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

